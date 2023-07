GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple agencies responded to a church fire in Taylors.

The Tigerville Fire Department said first responders arrived at Camp Creek Baptist Church located at 116 Camp Creek Road.

Church Fire (Source: Tigerville Fire)

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Officials are on the scene investigating the fire.