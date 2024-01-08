UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – Bad weather can cause increased potential risks for fires in your home.

Heavy rain and wind can also put you in danger.

Emergency management crews are warning about potential threats to you and your home during the bad weather.

Local fire departments said Friday they began preparation for Tuesday’s potential rain and harsh winds.

“Any time systems like this are moving through we always verify that everything is in its proper place and in a state of readiness for when a call may come in,” said Justin Church, chief of training for the Berea Fire Department.

With hard rain expected, flooding poses an issue.

“A lot of people don’t realize as little as six inches of water can sweep an adult off of their feet and anywhere from 12-24 inches of water can sweep a small vehicle or SUV off the roadway,” Church said. “Obviously, we tell people, turn around, don’t drown.”

Church said depending on how deep the water is and how fast it is moving, the force of the water to your body can feel well over 100 lbs.

He said wind also poses a threat and trees may fall.

“The trees can pose a problem to us accessing certain parts of the district. Most of the time there are multiple ways into a neighborhood but sometimes there is one way in and one way out,” Church said.

Officials said with the possibility of downed trees, downed power lines are the biggest concern.

“We encourage people if trees fall in your yard before you just walk out there you need to take a good visual and make sure there are no power lines because if you step on them and they are live, the results can be deadly,” Church said.

Another area of caution you should be reminded of is the use of generators.

Church said they should never be used inside a home or even the garage.

“The carbon monoxide enters the house, and it is a deadly gas,” Church said. “It is odorless, tasteless, you can’t see it, and it will kill you.”

You are encouraged, if you have one, to not refuel generators while they are running, as they can catch fire.

Officials say improper extension cord use and lightning also pose a threat for fires.

“When we are operating in these kinds of conditions, 40-50 mph winds, torrential downpours, it just elevates the issues our crews face,” Church said.

Crews said they will be monitoring situations helping to keep you safe 24 hours a day.