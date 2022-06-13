SPARTANBURG COUNTY (WSPA) – First responders in Spartanburg County are monitoring the heat index this week, to help protect firefighters when they’re responding to calls.

“We live in the south, we know it’s going to be hot,” said Tyger River Fire Department Deputy Chief Shawn Harter. “This week is kind of exceptional being this hot this early.”

The National Weather Service reports heat index measures “what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with air temperature.”

Tyger River Fire Chief Jim Redd said it gives them a better idea of how hot it really feels. He said when the heat index is higher than 100, they limit time outdoors and work on indoor training. He also said if they receive a call for a working fire, they’ll always call for additional crews.

“That gives us a bank of manpower in reserve to rotate out,” said Chief Redd.

He said under normal circumstances, a firefighter can work for about an hour before needing a break.

But when it’s this hot, they need breaks every 15 minutes.

“We have a rehab system where we rotate crews on and off fighting fires on the scene. We’ll bring in an ambulance, medical unit to monitor our firefighters who are in rehab,” said Redd.

Deputy Chief Harter said firefighters wear about 60 pounds of safety gear, which can take a toll too.

“It’s like putting on your biggest winter coat and going and standing outside on a hot summer day,” said Harter.

He said they also monitor crews, looking for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

“Getting a headache and feeling like you’re going to pass out, that’s a health concern. Heat stroke is when your body has lost its ability to cool down, so you have hot, dry skin and that’s a serious medical condition,” said Harter.

Harter said no matter the temperature or heat index, firefighters prepare for these situations and are ready to help.

“The emergency is not going to stop,” said Harter.

Chief Redd also said firefighters stay hydrated during hot, summer days. He encourages other people who are working or playing outside to take breaks and drink plenty of water too.