TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Wade Hampton Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed three townhomes Tuesday night.

“Everyone kept saying ‘It’s a fire, it’s a fire, is anybody in the house’,” said neighbor Edward Canada.

Edward Canada lives at the Mountain Trace Townhomes in Taylors and said he was in his upstairs bedroom around 11 p.m. Tuesday when he heard knocking at his door.

“I didn’t know what was going on, so they said, ‘Is anybody in the house?’,” said Canada. “I’m like ‘Yeah, what’s going on,’ and they said, ‘Your house is on fire, get up and get outside.”

Canada said when he got outside, he saw flames around the back of his building.

“I just saw the backside of my house and her apartment blazed up, it was blazed out bad,” said Canada.

He said the fire started at his next-door neighbor’s unit, close to his bedroom.

“I got damage on the bedroom that I was sleeping in up there,” said Canada.

He came back on Wednesday to assess the damage and said he’s glad he got out safely.

“Material things can be replaced, but you can’t replace a life, so I’m thankful for that right now,” said Canada.

The Red Cross is helping three families affected by this fire.

“This is a life-changing event for some folks and of course, the impact is immediate and unexpected,” said Jim Rapp, a disaster assistance team responder for the Red Cross, who helped the victims in Tuesday’s fire.

Rapp encourages people to prepare for situations, with an escape plan for everyone inside the home.

“An evacuation plan should address how they’re going to evacuate their pets. In this particular fire, all of the occupants had pets,” said Rapp.

He also wants people to check their smoke detectors and said a working alarm can save lives.

“That’s an important part of notification when something like is this going to occur or has occurred. That gives you time to institute your evacuation plan,” said Rapp.

Canada said he’s thankful he and his neighbors were able to make it out safely. Now, he’s waiting on insurance so he can figure out his next steps.

Fire Department leaders said the cause of the fire is unknown. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries.