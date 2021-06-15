Fire destroys Break Time Sports Bar & Grill in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson City Fire Department said firefighters battled a fire early Tuesday morning at Break Time Sports Bar & Grill.

Firefighters responded just after midnight to the business, located on Miracle Mile Drive, according to the fire department. Firefighters were initially responding to a call about a dumpster fire when they saw the restaurant was on fire across the street from the dumpster.

Firefighters said everything inside of the building was burned and the roof was completely gone.

The business was not operational at the time of the fire, but the owners were working towards reopening, according to the fire department.

The fire department will continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

