COWPENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A fire destroyed a Cowpens restaurant Sunday morning.

The Converse Fire Department’s fire chief said a call came in at 10:51 a.m. to a fire at the Wagon Wheel Fish Camp on Wagon Wheel Road. They arrived five minutes of the call.

Firefighters said they saw heavy smoke coming out of the building when they arrived and strong winds made the fire spread quickly.

According to the fire department, the building is completely destroyed. The cause is unknown at this time.