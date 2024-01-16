INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – A fire destroyed a Spartanburg County home Tuesday afternoon.

The North Spartanburg Fire Department responded to a house fire on Nesbit Drive in Inman.

According to the fire department, the fire was first reported as a brush fire near the home, but winds caused it to spread to the house.

The fire department said four people were living in the home, and two were taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation and burns.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though foul play is not suspected.