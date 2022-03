GANTT, S.C. (WSPA) – A firefighter was burned fighting a fire Friday morning in Gantt.

According to the Gantt Fire Cheif, the call came in around 5:20 a.m. on Solar Drive. The firefighter was taken to the emergency room and has been released.

Officials said all people inside of the home were able to make it out safely. The home was heavily damaged in the fire and the Red Cross is assisting the family.