GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Emergency crews responded to the Greenville County Detention Center Sunday morning.

According to Chief Brian Horton, the Greenville City Fire Department responded with several engines, a rescue truck, and the hazardous materials team to the detention center for a medical emergency.

Horton said several people became ill in the detention center and were taken to the hospital. It is unclear what the cause was and how many people received medical treatment.

According to the fire department, crews isolated areas within the detention center and monitored air quality.

After investigating, Horton said crews were unable to find any immediate concerns.

The conditions of the individuals taken to the hospital are unknown.