GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Firefighters responded to a structure fire Sunday night that appeared fireworks-related in Greenwood County.

The Greenwood County Fire Department said the fire began at a home on Pebble Lane Road and was contained early Monday morning.

Firefighters said the only damages were a detached two-car garage and storage barn.

Officials said the fire appears to have started from fireworks.

No injuries were reported.