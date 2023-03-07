ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The North Carolina Industrial Commission ruled a Fire Investigator’s death as a line-of-duty death.

Dewayne Fender died on January 8, 2022, from cancer after serving 28 years with the Asheville Fire Department.

“Dewayne was an amazing person and friend who loved serving our community as a firefighter,” said Fire Chief Scott Burnette.

Fender became a member of the Asheville Fire Department on January 31, 1994. Firefighters said he took great pride in being an Asheville Firefighter.

“This ruling honors him well and will help to continue to protect the firefighters that he cared for so dearly from the risks that they face every day,” said Burnette.