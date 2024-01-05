MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two people were killed in a fire Thursday evening in Macon County.

The Clarks Chapel Fire and Rescue responded after 6 p.m. to a fully involved structure fire on Prentiss Bridge Road in Franklin.

The Macon County Fire Marshal’s Office said the two individuals were found deceased inside the building. The names of the deceased have not been released.

Fire officials said the structure along with two vehicles were completely destroyed.

A fire investigation is underway conducted by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, NC State Bureau of Investigation and Macon County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.