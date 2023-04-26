GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A fire that took place at the Bon Secours St. Francis Downtown Hospital caused patients, visitors, and staff to evacuate on Wednesday morning.

According to a hospital representative, a minor fire started at the outpatient center around 10:30 a.m. Within minutes a local fire department was called. The outpatient center will be closed for the remainder of the day.

Officials have determined that the fire started in a cart washer, which is used to clean and sterilize surgical instruments. Officials said that the fire was isolated to the sterile processing department and did not cross into any patient areas.

The hospital experienced some water and smoke damage, which is now being assessed.

Officials are hopeful that most areas impacted will be cleaned and back to full operations in time to reopen tomorrow. Hospital staff is also in contact with all patients whose appointments were disrupted by today’s incident to get them rescheduled.