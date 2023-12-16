ANDERSON, S.C. – Authorities were called to a vacant strip mall in Anderson off of Clemson Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.

The Anderson Fire Department said they received multiple calls for a building on fire just before 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

“Crews arrived on scene along with the police department within just a few minutes to find two separate fires within the vacant strip mall,” Charlie King, Anderson City Fire Chief said.

It took fire crews 10 minutes to contain the fires.

“The fire was contained to two areas of (the strip mall), one was a room that had various furniture items in the front of it and the other one was an outside add-on to the structure that burned,” King said.

After the fire was extinguished, authorities said they started looking into the cause.

“Our fire marshal is on scene along with investigators that will begin to look into the debris that’s around the fire, looking around the area to determine folks who may have been in the area and what may have caused that fire to start,” King said. “We do believe it to be set by someone as the building doesn’t have any utilities run to it at this time as it has been vacant for a number of years.”

Fire officials said what prevented this fire from becoming more destructive was its location.

“It’s highly populated in that it is a commercial retail area here in our town so this time of year when folks are out Christmas shopping it’s very crowded,” King said. “There is a lot of folks who were in the area and probably the fire being kept small today were attributed to just the number of folks that are here and were able to quickly call 9-1-1 when they noticed.”

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Authorities said that there was no one in the building when they arrived on scene and no injuries reported.