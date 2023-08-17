GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A large fire destroyed a building at a Greenville County apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out shortly before 1 p.m. at the Stoneledge Plantation Apartments on Roper Mountain Road.

There were 16 apartments in the building which caught fire. Two other buildings suffered some damage in the fire.

Firefighters said they were still working to bring the fire under control as of 2:30 p.m.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The Boiling Springs Fire District said they believed some residents were treated for minor injuries as well.

There’s no word yet on how the fire started.

Multiple other fire departments assisted with the fire.