ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A fire left a home severely damaged Thursday afternoon in Anderson County.

The fire broke out at a home on Old Williamston Road at Sydney Lane shortly before 1:30 p.m.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire including Wren Fire Department, Powdersville Fire Department, and West Pelzer Fire Department.