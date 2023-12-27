SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – East Main Street has been shut down due to a fire Tuesday night in Duncan.

Shortly after 8 p.m., The Duncan Fire Department along with other emergency crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire between East Main Street and West Pine Street.

Upon arrival, crews observed a large outbuilding that was well involved in addition to a camper in the woods near a vacant home.

(Source: Duncan Fire)

Officials said East Main Street remains shut down Wednesday morning until further notice due to a supply line in the roadway.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.