Officials on scene of a fire at Rent-A-Center in Greenville.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An early morning fire Monday is under investigation at Greenville County business.

According to Parker Fire District, it responded to a call at 7:40 a.m. for a commercial structure fire Rent-A-Center at 2710 Anderson Road in Greenville.

Once firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw a fire in the back of the building. The fire was in an additional unit behind Rent-A-Center.

However, Rent-A-Center received some flame and smoke damage.

Parker District Fire Cheif said no one was hurt.

The fire remains under investigation by the Park Fire District and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.