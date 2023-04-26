A global firearms manufacturer is expanding its operations with a new plant in Pickens County.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A global firearms manufacturer is expanding its operations with a new plant in Pickens County.

FN America, LLC announced on Wednesday it will be build a new facility in Liberty. The approximately 100,000-square-foot facility will be built in two phases and is will accommodate the company’s expanding manufacturing needs.

“FN America has experienced significant growth over the last several years and demand for our products continues to increase in all market segments that we serve. Our new facility in Liberty, South Carolina will allow us to expand our manufacturing capabilities and grow our highly skilled workforce to meet that new demand. We are proud to partner with Pickens County and the state of South Carolina on this expansion,” said Mark Cherpes, president and CEO of FN America, LLC.

FN America is a partner to the U.S. Department of Defense, developing and manufacturing small firearms for the U.S. military.

In 1979, FN America broke ground on its facility in Richland County and officially opened its South Carolina operations in 1981 to manufacture the M240 medium machine gun under contract to the U.S. Army.

FN America’s primary business focuses on the design and production of a wide range of small arms including lightweight machine guns, medium machine guns and additional weapons for the U.S. Department of Defense. Additionally, FN America produces firearms for law enforcement agencies as well as consumers.

Currently, the company employs more than 600 personnel in manufacturing, engineering, logistics, product and program management, and other areas.

The company plans to break ground on the Pickens County facility in 2024, with estimated completion in 2025.

The company will be hiring positions for its Pickens County facility in operations, manufacturing, quality assurance, supply chain and logistics, safety and more. Individuals interested in future positions at FN America’s Liberty, South Carolina facility are encouraged to visit https://careers.fnamerica.com.