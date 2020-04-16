Firefighter injured after fire, explosion at Pelzer home

Firefighters battle blaze at home on Parker Street in Pelzer, SC, April 15, 2020.

PELZER, SC (WSPA) – A firefighter was injured following an explosion during a house fire in Pelzer, Wednesday night.

Multiple fire departments were called to a house fire on Parker Street around 11:00pm.

During the fire, an explosion blew out the front wall of the home. At least one firefighter was hurt and taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in around 15 minutes.

The explosion is believed to have been caused by oxygen tank, according to firefighters.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters remain on scene extinguishing hot spots.

The Anderson Technical Rescue Team responded to the scene to assist with shoring up the building.