SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A firefighter was injured Tuesday afternoon as crews battled a fire at an Upstate home.

According to Boiling Springs Fire Department, firefighters responded at 1:20 p.m. to a house fire in the 3000 block of Old Furnace Road in Spartanburg County.

Once on the scene, firefighters begin battling the fire at the vacant home.

Officials said one firefighter was injured. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

Firefighters said due to the number of flames it will be a while before they know what caused it.

Drivers are asked to avoid Old Peach Tree Road and Parris Bridge Road. They will be closed for a couple of hours.