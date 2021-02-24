23-year-old firefighter killed during motorcycle crash, fire chiefs comment on his passion

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The community is mourning the loss of a firefighter who died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, Tyler Warfield, 23, was traveling north on Silver Lake Road as the driver of a pickup truck was traveling south. The driver of the truck turned onto Dillard Road and collided with his motorcycle. Warfield died at the scene.

When the Reidville Fire Department rushed to the scene of the accident, they didn’t expect to find one of their own.

“You know, it’s hard on us all. It’s hard when it’s somebody else, but it’s even harder when it’s one of your own,” Reidville Fire Department Chief Patrick Evatt said.

He was on his way to the Reidville Fire station, after just clocking out from his shift at Clear Springs Fire and Rescue.

Warfield had worked at the Clear Springs and Reidville fire departments for nearly three years.

Chief Evatt said he’ll always be remembered as a great young man.

“Awesome guy. Came in every morning smile on his face, happy to be here. Loved life,” Evatt said. “From what I understand, he’s wanted to be a firefighter since he was 3-years-old.”

Evatt said the department appreciates the outpouring of support, but that it’s more of a reflection of Warfield.

“It shows how much this person, you know, just in a short time in the fire service, how many people he’s really touched,” said Evatt.

Clear Springs Fire Rescue Chief Michael Huppmann agreed. He described Warfield as dedicated.

“He just went off shift this morning at 8 o’clock and went on his way to Greenville to go to a shift down there,” Huppmann said. “I mean, that shows his dedication and devotion under the fire service. On his day off from here, he was working for another fire department.”

“Just keep this fire department and Clear Springs Fire Department in your prayers. We’re going to need it,” Evatt said. “And keep the family in your prayers.”

Warfield worked as a full-time firefighter for Clear Springs Fire and Rescue and as a part-time firefighter for Reidville Fire Department. He started as a junior firefighter with the City of Mauldin.

SCHP will continue to investigate the crash.