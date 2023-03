GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire Thursday night at a Greer restaurant.

The fire broke out at ELOHIMS Kitchen on Pennsylvania Avenue.

According to firefighters at the scene, they were called out to the fire when passersby saw smoke coming from the building.

Five fire departments responded to the fire.

Firefighters said they initially went inside the building to fight the fire but were forced out due to safety concerns.

There’s no word yet on how the fire started.