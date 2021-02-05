Firefighters battle house fire on Old Dobbins Bridge Rd. in Townville area

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Fire crews battled a house fire early Friday morning in the Townville area.

Crews responded at about 1:35 a.m. to find the home on Old Dobbins Bridge Road was fully engulfed with flames, Townville Volunteer Fire Department officials said in a Facebook post.

(Source: Townville Volunteer Fire Department)

(Source: Townville Volunteer Fire Department)

(Source: Townville Volunteer Fire Department)

(Source: Townville Volunteer Fire Department)

(Source: Townville Volunteer Fire Department)

(Source: Townville Volunteer Fire Department)

(Source: Townville Volunteer Fire Department)

(Source: Townville Volunteer Fire Department)

(Source: Townville Volunteer Fire Department)

Crews were originally told someone may have been trapped inside of the home, but dispatch received word that everyone made it out of the house before firefighters arrived on scene, according to the fire department.

Fire crews from Double Springs, Zion and Fork Rescue Squad all responded to the scene.