GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Firefighters responded to a two-story house fire Thursday night in Gaffney.

According to Gaffney Fire Department officials, firefighters responded at about 10:30 p.m. to the home on Washington Avenue.

(Source: Gaffney Fire Department)

Firefighters said the house was abandoned and no injures were reported.

The fire department has turned the case over to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.