ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson Fire Department officials said firefighters responded to the Anderson Mall early Tuesday morning.

When firefighters arrived on scene just after 7 a.m., they found a small fire in the kitchen area of Murasaki.

The sprinklers contained the fire, and firefighters easily put out the small fire, officials said.

Firefighters said there was smoke and water damage at the restaurant.

The restaurant was not opened at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.