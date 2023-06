TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Transylvania County Rescue Squad said that they responded to a commercial structure fire on Wednesday.

Photo of fire (Source: Transylvania County Rescue Squad)

According to officials, the fire took place along South Broad Street in Brevard. The roadway has been closed. Caldwell Street can be used as an alternative route for drivers.

