SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The North Spartanburg Fire Department was called on Thursday to respond to a fire near a business in Spartanburg.

Upon arrival, crews found an active fire in a dumpster. The first firetruck knocked the fire down quickly to protect exposures and to prevent the fire from spreading into the business.

Crews then called for an extra firetruck to establish a water supply and clear out the fire in the dumpster.