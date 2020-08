ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant building along North Main Street in Belton early Sunday morning.

According to the Belton Fire Chief, the fire was discovered by police officers on a routine patrol at about 1:45 a.m.

The fire was contained to the one building, but adjoining buildings had smoke damage.

Honea Path and Cheddar fire departments assisted.

No injuries were reported.