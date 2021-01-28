Firefighters respond to tractor trailer fire at QT off of HWY 101 in Greer

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Firefighters responded to a tractor trailer fire Thursday morning off of Highway 101 in Greer.

Reidville Fire Department said firefighters responded to the scene at about 8:26 a.m. and had the fire under control by 8:45 a.m.

The truck driver said the truck was smoking while driving on the interstate. He said he couldn’t handle the fire with his extinguisher.

The fire destroyed the cab of the truck, but did not damage the trailer. The driver said he was hauling compressed bales of cotton.

Fire crews said they should have the scene cleared in a couple hours.

Poplar Springs Fire Department assisted with the fire.

