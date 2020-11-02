Fires destroy bar, pet grooming business in Inman

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Fires destroyed a bar and a pet grooming business over the weekend, according to the groomer’s Facebook page.

Savannah’s Place, located at 7948 Highway 9 in Inman, said Friday afternoon that a fire destroyed the bar beside of their business, according to a Facebook post.

Friendz is located beside of Savannah’s Place.

On Sunday morning, Savannah’s Place posted there was another fire that destroyed their shop.

No people or animals were inside of the grooming business during the fire, according to the Facebook post.

