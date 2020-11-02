Fires destroy bar, pet grooming business in Inman

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Fire generic 1

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Fires destroyed a bar and a pet grooming business over the weekend, according to the groomer’s Facebook page.

Savannah’s Place, located at 7948 Highway 9 in Inman, said Friday afternoon that a fire destroyed the bar beside of their business, according to a Facebook post.

Friendz is located beside of Savannah’s Place.

On Sunday morning, Savannah’s Place posted there was another fire that destroyed their shop.

No people or animals were inside of the grooming business during the fire, according to the Facebook post.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories