SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Let freedom ring and fireworks boom as the nation celebrates its independence on July 4.

Here is a list of local firework shows in the Upstate:

Spartanburg County

Independence Fireworks Show will be held at Lake Bowen Baptist Church on July 3 from 8 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Fourth of July Celebration will be held at 5730 SC-357 in Campobello at 6 p.m. on July 4 Fireworks will begin at 8:30 p.m.

Red, White & Boom will be held at Barnet Park on July 4 at 5:30 p.m. on July 4. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Greenville County

Celebrate Simpsonville will be held on July 3 at Heritage Park from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fireworks on the Fourth will be held at Unity Park in Greenville from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The fireworks will go off at 9:45 p.m.

Freedom Blast will be held June 25 at Greer City Park located at 301 E Poinsett Street from 6 p.m. to 10;30 p.m. The fireworks will blast off at 10 p.m.

Fountain Inn Fourth of July Spectacular will be held on July 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Commerce Park located at 200 Depot Street.

Oconee County

Seneca Celebrates will be held on July 4 beginning at 2 p.m. Fireworks are expected to blast off at 9:30 p.m.

Pickens County

Historic Easley Fourth of July Celebration will run from July 2 to July 4 at Old Market Square. Click here to view the times.

Love My Liberty July 4 Celebration will be held on July 4 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Liberty Athletic Complex.