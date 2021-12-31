Firework stands experience a boom in business compared to last New Year’s Eve

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — On New Year’s Eve, some people are looking to celebrate with a firework show.

“People will be having fun celebrating and we’ll provide a lot of enjoyment for them,” said Rick Theobald, the owner and operator of the TNT Fireworks Stand off of Main Street in Duncan.

On Friday morning, Theobald’s stand was stocked with fireworks.

“We got lucky. We got a good shipment of a lot of different assortments, a lot of different products,” said Theobald.

Theobald said he was worried about getting some popular products, but said he received plenty for his customers.

“Everybody loves explosives,” said Gordi McGill. “At the end of the day, it’s human nature and it’s just fun to light things on fire and being allowed to.”

This year, sales are up at the TNT Firework Stand.

“So far this year, it’s been a good year. We’ve seen double the sales increase everyday versus last year,” said Theobald.

He thinks the COVID-19 pandemic is still impacting his business. As some firework shows were canceled, he said many people bought their own and are continuing to light their own fireworks.

“I think it kind of sparked an interest in people again, they saw how much fun it was, how much good times they could have with their family and we’re still kind of rolling off that trend I guess you would say,” said Theobald.

He’s also planning to end this season with a bang.

“We will sell out. We’re not hoping, we definitely will,” said Theobald.

The National Safety Council has recommendations for people who are lighting fireworks at home.