SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say fireworks led to reports of shots fired Friday evening at the WestGate Mall in Spartanburg.

The Spartanburg Police Department said they received numerous 911 calls regarding people fighting and that shots were being fired.

Investigators said that someone intentionally ignited fireworks inside the mall between Belk and Dillard’s, causing people inside the mall to run for safety.

Businesses inside the mall closed their gates until police arrived and deemed the building safe, according to Spartanburg Police.

Police said no injuries were reported and no damage was done to the building.

No arrests have been made but investigators said they were reviewing surveillance video to identify possible suspects.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Spartanburg Police Department at 864-596-2065 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.