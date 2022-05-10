GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Fireworks will once again dance in the sky on the Fourth of July in Greenville, but they will be launched from a new location.

According to Greenville City officials, the festivities will last from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on July 4th at Unity Park, where the fireworks will be launched.

Last year, the event was canceled because the launch spot in county square was under construction.

City officials encourage party-goers to arrive early and bring a blanket and picnic dinner to celebrate the nation’s independence.