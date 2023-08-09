GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA)- Thousands of students in Cherokee County returned to the classrooms Wednesday morning.

It was the first day for Goucher Charter Academy in its new chapter.

Goucher Elementary School was one of the three schools that closed in Cherokee County and the property was recently purchased.

Chairman Jimmy Lamb said he’s excited to give students opportunities this school year.

Goucher Charter Academy is a free, public school in Gaffney that isn’t limited to kids in Cherokee County.

For the first year, Goucher Charter Academy will have grades from Kindergarten to sixth grade and more grades plan to be added in the next few years.

Lamb said, there are roughly 150 students for the inaugural year.