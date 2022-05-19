SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County opened its first dog park Thursday morning.

The Tyger Run Dog Park is at Tyger River Park located at 179 Dillard Road in Duncan.

The park is an acre and a half of a fenced-in area with a large dog area and a small dog area within it.

“A lot of people live in apartments or condos or have small yards and there’s really no space for their dogs to run around safely, so this gives them the peace of mind knowing that their dogs are in a safe fenced-in space,” Marketing Manager fo Spartanburg County Parks Kristen Guilfos said.

Inside the fence, there are benches and shade structures, along with water stations for both owners and their pets.

The dog park was funded by a combination of taxpayer dollars and a $100,000 donation by the Balmer Foundation.