GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The redevelopment of Greenville’s County Square is the largest redevelopment in the county’s history. Now the first phase of the nearly $1 billion investment is nearing completion.

The first phase of the estimated ten-year project includes a 250,000-square-foot, $67 million county administrative building.

The building will have two connected towers to house 500 employees and a $24 million parking garage.

“This is first and foremost for the citizens, that is who we serve,” Bob Mihalic, Greenville County spokesman, said. “The building we were at, at County Square, is ancient. (It’s) from the 70’s-80’s and spread out all over the place. Now we have a modern, efficient, beautiful building both in design and function.”

Construction began in 2020 and it’s expected to be finished in the spring of 2023.

Crews faced some supply chain issues during the pandemic but with planning they were able to get the time table back on track.

“Multiple supply chain issues, primarily with roofing,” Brett Pittman , general superintendent of DPR Construction, said. “Roofing was delayed about six months. We actually put a temporary roof on the building just to keep construction going. Just multiple issues with getting material.”

County officials said in the next phase of this project they will also add more office space, a hotel, apartments, retail and restaurants.

Will all this space for businesses, they’re expecting more than 5,000 new jobs brought in.

“The process has been a long time coming,” Mihalic said. “It has been more than 10 years in theory and in thought and to see all the ideas that were put down on paper come to life and come to life perfectly so far has really been wonderful. There have been a lot of people and thoughts involved, a lot of planning involved. Now we’re just a short time away from opening this wonderful facility and developing all this property to turn a government asset into a community asset.”