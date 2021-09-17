First Responder Friday: Cherokee Co. 911 Center

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Spartanburg
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Back to School
Consumer
BestReviews
Coronavirus
Entertainment
First Responder Friday
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hunger Action Month
Links We Mentioned
Local News
Murdaugh Mysteries
National News
Newsfeed Now
Only On 7
Politics & Govt.
State News
World News
Zip Trips
Top Stories
‘Ava Army’: Spartanburg school hosts event for 11-year-old battling cancer
Pentagon reverses itself, calls deadly Kabul drone strike an error
FDA advisory panel rejects widespread Pfizer booster shots
DHEC to provide vaccine clinics and testing across the Upstate
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
❄️ Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🌦️ Forecast
🕔 Hourly
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
Webcams
Weather Email Alerts
Weather Week
Sports
🏈 Carolina Panthers
Clemson Tigers
College Sports
Greenville Triumph
🏈 High School Football
High School Standouts
Japan 2020
🐯 Mascot Challenge
NFL Draft
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Former Easley mayor, football coach passes away
Top Stories
Meet the Triumph: Defender Cesar Murillo
Video
No Shrine Bowl for second straight year
High School Standouts: Peter Zamora, QB, Westside
Video
USC to play in inaugural Rock Hill event
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Financial Friday
Furry Friends
There’s Hope for Healthy Living
Open Road
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
High School Standouts: Peter Zamora, QB, Westside
Video
Top Stories
Unique Subscription Box!
Video
Upstate Homes – Starting A Career In Real Estate
Video
Back to 30 – Peels, Peels, Peels
Video
Furry Friend Friday – Meet Patches
Video
Community
BestReviews
#7Kids
Let’s Eat
Caring For The Carolinas
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Let’s eat at Gameday barbecue in Duncan
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Email Newsletter Signup
Apps
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Contests
CW 62
About CW62
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet The Team
Terms of Use
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
First Responder Friday banner
First Responder Friday: Cherokee Co. 911 Center
Local News
by:
Fred Cunningham
Posted:
Sep 17, 2021 / 03:26 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 17, 2021 / 03:26 PM EDT