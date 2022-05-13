EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Easley Police Chief believes communication and collaboration are key to serving the city and making it a safe place.

“Our city leaders recognize that public safety is important,” says Easley Police Chief Stan Whitten, “both as a cornerstone, not only for the quality of life for the citizens of Easley, but also for the direction, priorities and vision set forth by the mayor and city council. It’s my job to implement that vision.”





Easley Police Department

The chief does that with a staff of 63 people who serve a 12-square mile area with some 23,000 residents.

Easley Police receive about 28,000 calls for service every year. That breaks down to more than 75 calls a day on average.

Chief Whitten also has what he calls an open-door policy. “People can come in anytime they want to and say if they want to talk to the chief,” says Whitten, “and I’ll have a conversation with them.”

Chief Whitten has been the Easley Police Chief for about a year and is a former Greenville County Sheriff’s deputy.