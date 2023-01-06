GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Many firefighters span generations of a family and there’s a father and son combination working at a couple of departments in Greenville County.

David Abbott is a firefighter with the Taylors Fire District. His son, Austin Abbott, is a firefighter with the Boiling Springs Fire Department in Greenville County.

Austin knew he wanted to be a firefighter at a young age.

“I’ve been around it all my life,” Austin said. “Parties, like Christmas parties and stuff like that. Just watching it and seeing what they do, I fell in love with it.”

“I made him leave the station,” according to his father. “I told him the fire trucks had to go ‘night, night’ so I could get him to leave.”

David has been with TFD for 17 years while Austin has been full-time with Boiling Springs for about six months,

Their departments are automatic mutual aid stations, meaning crews often respond to the same fire scene. That included David being at Austin’s first fire at an apartment complex.

Austin is all business on a fire scene, but David has developed that parent’s peripheral vision on the job.

“I know he knows what he’s doing, but there is still that dad-gut instinct. Want to make sure my son is OK.”