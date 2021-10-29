First Responder Friday: Mauldin Fire Department

MAULDIN, SC (WSPA) – The Mauldin Fire Department serves a constantly growing area in Greenville County.

Fire Chief Brian McHone said their city and fire district covers more than 23 square miles. That’s about 48,000 people. The department has a staff of 55, but McHone said the city is getting larger at a much faster rate.

“I came here in ’98. We’d run 700 calls when I came here. Now, we’re running more than 4,000 calls a year,” McHone said.

Mauldin City Council moved to address those needs earlier this year by approving construction of a new main fire station. It will be built on West Butler Road.

“There’s going to be a lot of developments off Fork Shoals Road,” McHone said. “And we’re moving out there to cover that area where we don’t have a station.”

The department will also get new equipment, including two new pumper trucks and the first platform truck for the city.

McHone has been Mauldin Fire chief for just over a year, but he’s been with the department since 1998.