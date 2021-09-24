First Responder Friday: Tyger River Fire Department

LYMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Tyger River Fire Department is one of only two in Spartanburg County with a Class One ISO rating. It serves about 20,000 people in a 21 square mile area.

“We’re a county organized department. We’ve been here since 1980,” Fire Chief Jim Redd said. “We merged with the town of Lyman in 1998 into one new fire district. That’s how we got the name Tyger River. All three of the Tyger Rivers run through our district.”

Tyger River firefighters answer an average of around 1,200 calls per year. They have more than 30 career and volunteer firefighters working out of four stations.