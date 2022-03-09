Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – The First Tee of the Upstate, an organization which helps kids build strength and character to help them persevere through challenges, is hosting a fundraising brunch and golf event.

The organization integrates the game of golf with life skills curriculum and they create learning experiences that build inner strength, self-confidence, and resilience that kids carry to everything they do.

On Saturday, March 12 at 11:00 a.m. First Tee will hold the 2022 Passion ‘FORE’ Fashion Inspirational Girls Golf Event.

Special guest speakers include Lt. Governor Pamela Evette and Sheryl Wilkerson, a member of the LPGA Foundation Board.

There will be brunch, a fashion show & 9-Hole Golf Outing or clinic and it will be held at the The Carolina Country Club in Spartanburg, SC.

Ticket Options:

Brunch & Fashion Show Ticket – $75

Includes a special gift, brunch and fashion show

Includes a special gift, brunch, fashion show and clinic

Includes a special gift, brunch, fashion show and 9-hole golf outing with a First Tee Participant

Includes a special gift for each attendee, brunch, fashion show – with a special VIP Table close to the runway (while tables last) and 9-hole golf outing for 6 Women & 2 First Tee Participants

To purchase tickets, click here.