OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The first-ever therapy K-9 was sworn in Friday morning in Oconee County.

K-9 Officer Sully was given the oath of office by Sheriff Mike Creshaw and has become the first-ever therapy K-9 dog in the history of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

His handler is Deputy Katrina Carter, who is a Victim Advocate.

K-9 Sully is a Goldendoodle who was donated to the Sheriff’s Office, through the Oconee County (SC) Sheriff’s Foundation, by Jessica Henson in honor and memory of the late 10th Circuit Solicitor Chrissy Adams.