ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Carolyn Galloway will be sworn in Monday evening as the first woman and the first African American municipal judge in the City of Anderson.

Galloway will take the oath of office at 6:00 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall.

She grew up in Pendleton and graduated from Pendleton High School. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Benedict College with a Bachelor Of Arts Degree in Political Science in 1979 and graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Law in Columbia with a Juris Doctor Degree in 1982.

Galloway has practiced law in Anderson since 1983.

When asked about this landmark appointment, Galloway said, “forge your own path in life and see it through to the end. Trailblazing is not easy, but it creates opportunities for future travelers to see the world from a fresh, new perspective.”

Galloway is married and has three children, seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.