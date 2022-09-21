SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A fish kill is being investigated in Middle Tyger River Wednesday in Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, agents went out to the area behind the library on Sunday and have since been collecting the fish.

Greg Lucas said while this is not unusual for the summer months to see fish kills, they are concerned that it is like that in a stream area.

Lucus could not confirm if it was a foul play type of deal or if it was caused by people.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Enivornmental Services is currently investigating.