ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Kids from all over the Upstate participated in a fishing rodeo in Anderson Saturday to kick off a week of festivities leading up to the Bassmaster Classic, a tournament featuring the world’s best fishing professionals.

Visit Anderson and Visit Greenville teamed up to produce the event in Anderson. The rodeo was limited to one hundred participants.

Everything was donated by local sponsors, including the fish which were stocked in the Chris Taylor Memorial Park Pond weeks ago.

Everyone went home with a prize even if they didn’t catch a fish.

“The idea was to get kids out and get them excited about ‘Classic Week’,” said Visit Anderson Executive Director Neil Paul. “But more importantly, [it was to] get them involved in something such as fishing and getting them excited about the outdoors.”

The Bassmaster Classic begins March 4 and runs through March 6 at Lake Hartwell in Greenville.