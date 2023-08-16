ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Five people have been arrested in connection with a July shooting at an apartment complex.

Shortly after midnight on July 5, officers were called to the Maple Crest Apartments on Lee Garden Lane for a shooting. On the scene officers said they found a man with several gunshot wounds.

According to the Asheville Police Department detectives and state investigators arrested five suspects on Tuesday in connection with shooting and seized three pistols, two of which were reported stolen.

Those arrested were Maurice Montrell Harris, on charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied property, discharging a firearm from an enclosure to incite fear, discharging a firearm within city limits, carrying a concealed gun, injury to real property, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule VI.

Kuron Christopher Grant, on charges of aid and abet discharge a firearm from an enclosure to incite fear, carrying a concealed gun.

Dalarion Gemarcus Searles, on charges of discharge a firearm from an enclosure to incite fear, discharge a firearm within city limits, carrying a concealed gun.

Tarrell Maurcus Harris for aid and abet discharge a firearm from an enclosure to incite fear, parole violation possession of firearm by felon, possession of a stolen firearm.

Tyquan Jahlil Ward on charges of aid and abet discharge a firearm into occupied property, aid and abet discharge a firearm from an enclosure to incite fear, carrying a concealed gun, felony flee to elude arrest, reckless driving, driving with a revoked license, failure to maintain lane control.

Ward was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $160,000 secured bond.

Maurice Harris was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $750,000 secured bond.

Grant was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $35,000 secured bond.

Searles was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $55,000 secured bond.

Due to his arrest, Tarrell Harris is being held without bond due to violating parole conditions related to a charge of attempted first-degree murder.