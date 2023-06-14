PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – As storms rolled through the Upstate Sunday night into Monday morning, several homes were damaged due to that severe weather, including a home on Edens Ridge Drive in Six Mile.

Pickens County Emergency Management said it was around 1:30 a.m. when the home was believed to have been struck by lightning.

Billy Gibson, Pickens County EMS director, said they battled the flames for about 4 hours as when lightning struck, fire spread quickly throughout the home.

“It actually was called in by a neighbor who saw the fire from the next street over and then called the fire department,” Gibson said. “They were there in about three minutes. When the lightning strike hit it looked like it was near the roof line, so the top of the house was heavily involved.”

Chip Lawson, vice president of the Edens Ridge Homeowner’s Association, said many neighbors have shown an outpour of love and support for the family.

“This is a great neighborhood,” Lawson said. “Everyone is there for each other and that is exactly what is going on right now. We are trying to work up something to see if they need anything as far as gift cards to help them go to restaurants and things like that. Many people in the neighborhood have offered them places to stay, take a bath, get clothes and stuff like that.”

Gibson said there were three confirmed lightning strikes throughout the county and five homes were damaged.

He said the damage at the home on Edens Ridge Drive was most significant.

“It has been a long time since I have seen a weather system like that come through Pickens County with that intensity of lightning,” Gibson said. “We are prone to get severe weather from time to time with high winds, heavy rain but that amount of lightning is something we rarely see.”

While preparing for a lightning strike is almost impossible, there are a few ways you may be able to prepare your home for the unexpected.

“About the only thing you can do is make sure your house is grounded properly,” Lawson said. “A lot of people don’t ground their houses or the old houses; they never grounded them. The new ones you put your ground rods in, make sure your phone, power panel box, and everything is attached to that and properly tied down.”

Gibson said despite several houses being damaged in the area, luckily no one was injured.